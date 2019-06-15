Hundreds of cyclists complete statewide tour

(Atchison, Kan.) More than 800 cyclists met in Atchison to complete an eight-day tour across Kansas on Saturday.

The Biking Across Kansas Tour began last Saturday in Kanorado and ended at the Missouri River in Atchison covering over 500 miles.

Cyclists from across the country took part in the tour,

Cheri Selander, a Kansas native shared her thoughts about exploring the place she grew up.

"I was born and raised in Kansas left at eighteen," Selander said. "I love Kansas, the landscape, the people and the hospitality. I decided what a way to experience Kansas biking across it."

Cyclists celebrated the achievement by dipping their wheels into the Missouri River.