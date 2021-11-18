Hundreds of families pick up Thanksgiving feast at 11th annual Turkey Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thanksgiving is a go for hundreds of families in need this holiday season.

Cars took over Grand Avenue for several hours Thursday morning for Second Harvest Food Bank's 11th annual Turkey Day distribution.

“It’s one of our favorite days here at Second Harvest because we get to meet the people that we’re helping, we get to talk to them a little bit. As employees, we get to just have a good time,” said Michelle Fagerstone, Second Harvest's Chief Medical Officer.

Staff and volunteers loaded up 650 vehicles with a big frozen bird and all the fixings including sacks of onions, apples and potatoes.

Families cash strapped by the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain disruptions said this free giveaway is a huge relief.

“Family seems to be growing every year and it gets harder and harder to make ends meet, especially when you’re retired and trying to stay on a fixed income,” said Robert Miller, picked up Thanksgiving meal.

As grateful families drove through and picked up their Thanksgiving groceries, the local food bank said this is what they're here for.

“Our mission is to bring nourishment and hope to the hungry, so doing a program like this really drives home our mission," said Fagerstone, "It’s the best time of the year.”

The turkey distribution ran from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For those who have chosen to use their turkey voucher for the Christmas giveaway, Second Harvest will hold that event on December 23rd.