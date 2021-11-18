Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hundreds of families pick up Thanksgiving feast at 11th annual Turkey Day

Staff and volunteers loaded up 650 vehicles with a big frozen bird and all the fixings including sacks of onions, apples and potatoes.

Posted: Nov 18, 2021 3:49 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Thanksgiving is a go for hundreds of families in need this holiday season.

Cars took over Grand Avenue for several hours Thursday morning for Second Harvest Food Bank's 11th annual Turkey Day distribution. 

“It’s one of our favorite days here at Second Harvest because we get to meet the people that we’re helping, we get to talk to them a little bit. As employees, we get to just have a good time,” said Michelle Fagerstone, Second Harvest's Chief Medical Officer. 

Staff and volunteers loaded up 650 vehicles with a big frozen bird and all the fixings including sacks of onions, apples and potatoes. 

Families cash strapped by the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain disruptions said this free giveaway is a huge relief. 

“Family seems to be growing every year and it gets harder and harder to make ends meet, especially when you’re retired and trying to stay on a fixed income,” said Robert Miller, picked up Thanksgiving meal. 

As grateful families drove through and picked up their Thanksgiving groceries, the local food bank said this is what they're here for.

“Our mission is to bring nourishment and hope to the hungry, so doing a program like this really drives home our mission," said Fagerstone, "It’s the best time of the year.”

The turkey distribution ran from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For those who have chosen to use their turkey voucher for the Christmas giveaway, Second Harvest will hold that event on December 23rd.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Savannah
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Atchison
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Tomorrow morning clouds will start to build back into the area. Winds will start to pick up as well with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly calmer on Saturday before picking up again Sunday. Another cold front will move through early next week dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories