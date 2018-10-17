(ST.JOSEPH, Mo.) Students in Northwest Missouri had the opportunity to explore new careers during the 12th annual "My Success Event."

The event, put on my the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and multiple community partners kicked off on Wednesday.

"My Success" gives students a chance to learn about different careers in a more hands-on way.

“It’s one thing for our students to research the opportunities online, but this is another opportunity for them to actually get some hands-on opportunities and actually talk to someone in the field,” Central High School Guidance Counselor, Cindy Richardson, said.

2,500 students from 49 high schools and 19 districts are expected to participate over the course of the two-day event.

The halls of Wyatt Park Baptist Church featured 70 different businesses with more than 100 career options.

“This gives them the other opportunity to go beyond what they already know and see what else is out there,” Richardson said.

There were also 13 different colleges on site to talk about the education options available to help students pursue their desired career. The event offered students a chance to try on gear, practice procedures, and ask questions of professions to help answer the age-old question, "What do you want to be when you grow up?"

Central and Lafayette sophomores attended the event Wednesday. Benton will attend the event Thursday.

For more information, click the link below:

http://themysuccessevent.com/