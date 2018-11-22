(St.Joseph,MO)Over 800 people laced up their running shoes for a pre-Thanksgiving dinner workout Thursday morning.Runners, walkers and joggers all lined up behind the St. Jo Frontier Casino at 9 a.m.for the 13th annual Turkey Trot, hosted by the St. Joseph Sertoma Club.
Turkey Trot Coordinator and Sertoma Club member Patty Burton said the fun run raised nearly $14,000 to be split between the Noyes Home for Children and the YMCA.
“It’s just a feel good situation. You can feel good about yourself that you’re getting a little exercise before you overindulge, which this day is all about. You can also feel good that you are helping the community,” Burton said.
Burton said a portion of the proceeds will also go towards a summer camp for speech and hearing impaired children, sponsored by the Sertoma Club.
Related Content
- Hundreds participate in annual Turkey Trot
- Sertoma Turkey Trot Breaks Record with Over 800 Participants
- First Annual Big Muddy Mini Maker Faire Attracts Hundreds
- Volunteers Needed for Turkey Day
- Local shoppers react to nationwide turkey recall
- Adopt-A-Family Helps Hundreds this Christmas
- Local Group Gives Away 200 Turkeys to Those in Need
- USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
- Second Harvest gives out 1,500 turkeys to families in need
- Deadly salmonella outbreak forces USDA to recall raw turkey