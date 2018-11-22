Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Hundreds participate in annual Turkey Trot

Over 800 people laced up their running shoes for a pre-Thanksgiving dinner workout Thursday morning

Posted: Nov. 22, 2018 5:12 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(St.Joseph,MO)Over 800 people laced up their running shoes for a pre-Thanksgiving dinner workout Thursday morning.Runners, walkers and joggers all lined up behind the St. Jo Frontier Casino at 9 a.m.for the 13th annual Turkey Trot, hosted by the St. Joseph Sertoma Club.

Turkey Trot Coordinator and Sertoma Club member Patty Burton said the fun run raised nearly $14,000 to be split between the Noyes Home for Children and the YMCA.

“It’s just a feel good situation. You can feel good about yourself that you’re getting a little exercise before you overindulge, which this day is all about. You can also feel good that you are helping the community,” Burton said.

Burton said a portion of the proceeds will also go towards a summer camp for speech and hearing impaired children, sponsored by the Sertoma Club.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 54°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 45°
Happy Thanksgiving northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas! Thanksgiving has been a very nice one with lots of sunshine! A bit breezy with the winds picking up from the south at 5-15 mph, gusts up to 20. It has been mild & above normal with highs in the lower 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events