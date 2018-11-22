Hundreds participate in annual Turkey Trot

(St.Joseph,MO)Over 800 people laced up their running shoes for a pre-Thanksgiving dinner workout Thursday morning.Runners, walkers and joggers all lined up behind the St. Jo Frontier Casino at 9 a.m.for the 13th annual Turkey Trot, hosted by the St. Joseph Sertoma Club.

Turkey Trot Coordinator and Sertoma Club member Patty Burton said the fun run raised nearly $14,000 to be split between the Noyes Home for Children and the YMCA.

“It’s just a feel good situation. You can feel good about yourself that you’re getting a little exercise before you overindulge, which this day is all about. You can also feel good that you are helping the community,” Burton said.

Burton said a portion of the proceeds will also go towards a summer camp for speech and hearing impaired children, sponsored by the Sertoma Club.