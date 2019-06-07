Husband found guilty of shooting wife during domestic dispute

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A jury has convicted a St. Joseh man of shooting his wife in the leg during a domestic dispute.

The jury found Shawn Flaherty guilty of second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action.

The shooting stems from a domestic dispute that took place at a home on the 900 block of West Valley last June.

Prosecutors said officers who were called out to the home found Flaherty's wife on the floor with a gunshot wound to her leg. Witnesses on the scene held Flaherty until officers arrived.

Flaherty will be sentenced in July.