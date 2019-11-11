Hv-Vee honors veterans with free breakfast

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Veterans were honored across the area on Monday from cemeteries, to schools, to grocery stores.

For 15 years, the St. Joseph Hy-Vee has served up breakfast to people who have served our country.

"It's important just to honor the people that have served in the military and its a great thing that we do every year and it's a lot of fun to talk to all of the Veterans," Hy-Vee Store Director and veteran Mike Basch said.

More than a thousand veterans filtered in and out of the store on this Veterans Day to chow down on a hot plate of bacon and eggs.

"On a personal level, I'm a Veteran myself so it's just awesome that the company does this. At all 240 of our stores we serve breakfast on this day which is awesome," Basch said.

Whether it's a big breakfast or just saying thank you, realizing what takes place goes a long way.

"It just makes you feel good inside that people out there still acknowledge us," veteran Jerry Arnold said.

"Every year it's beautiful," veteran Tony Hernandez said. "I hope it continues."