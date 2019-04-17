Hwy. 36 project delayed, lanes to reopen near Missouri River

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation will be reopening lanes on U.S. 36 Highway near the Missouri River after delaying the project until I-29 reopens.

MoDOT officials say the traffic congestion was more than expected due to increased travel on the highway because of I-29 being closed north of St. Joseph.

Greg Stervinou, the resident engineer with MoDOT's northwest district, says that many people are using 36 Highway as an alternate route to get to Omaha.

Stervinou says that the increased traffic has led to a higher amount of congestion, especially on eastbound lanes on the highway.

"We are going to pull that closure because the back ups aren't acceptable to us," he said. "So we are going to monitor traffic counts now and then we are going to monitor them again after the roads and bridges get back open in Nebraska and Iowa to see if that will relieve some of that volume."

The project will be delayed until traffic volumes return back to normal for the area.

With the delay, crews will move to a new construction area on westbound 36 Highway at I-229 on Monday. The ramp to northbound I-229 will be closed.