Hwy. 59 South re-open after flooding

Part of the road south of the St. Joseph city limits was overtaken by flood waters Monday morning.

Posted: Jul 21, 2020 11:12 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- U.S. Route 59 south of the St. Joseph city limits has reopened to traffic after flooding on Monday.

The roadway between St. Joseph and Route 116 at Rushville had been overtaken by waters after more than five inches of rain fell Sunday night into Monday.

MoDOT says that 59 Hwy. has reopened to two-way traffic, but one section near Cotter Street and Bethel Rd. is reduced to one late. Temporary signals are in place to guide motorists through the one-lane portions.

Buchanan County U.S. Route 59 between the south city limits of St. Joseph and Route 116 at Rushville has reopened after being closed due to flooding. Most of U.S. Route 59 has reopened to two-way traffic, but one section near Cotter Street and Bethel Road is reduced to one lane. Temporary signals are in place to guide motorists through the one-lane portion.

