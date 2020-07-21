Hwy. 59 South re-open after flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- U.S. Route 59 south of the St. Joseph city limits has reopened to traffic after flooding on Monday.

The roadway between St. Joseph and Route 116 at Rushville had been overtaken by waters after more than five inches of rain fell Sunday night into Monday.

MoDOT says that 59 Hwy. has reopened to two-way traffic, but one section near Cotter Street and Bethel Rd. is reduced to one late. Temporary signals are in place to guide motorists through the one-lane portions.

