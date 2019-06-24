Clear

Hwy. 59 remains closed as water still covers roadway

Hwy. 59 into Atchison, Kansas remains closed as water still covers the roadway.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 4:42 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Hwy. 59 into Atchison, Kansas remains closed as water still covers the roadway.

According to a post from the Atchison County Emergency Management, the highway is still closed and there is no timetable for when the road will reopen.

Hwy. 59 into Atchison has been closed since May. Drivers are forced to take K-7 to Hwy. 36 to get around the closure.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Tuesday afternoon features the next chance for some isolated thunderstorms. Some storms could be on strong side. Something we'll be watching. Highs on Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events