Hwy. 59 remains closed as water still covers roadway

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) Hwy. 59 into Atchison, Kansas remains closed as water still covers the roadway.
According to a post from the Atchison County Emergency Management, the highway is still closed and there is no timetable for when the road will reopen.
Hwy. 59 into Atchison has been closed since May. Drivers are forced to take K-7 to Hwy. 36 to get around the closure.
