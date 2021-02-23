Hy-Vee Pharmacy to administer limited Covid-19 vaccines

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Hy-Vee Pharmacy location in St. Joseph will be administering Covid-19 vaccines to eligible individuals.

Hy-Vee announced Monday that their pharmacy had received a very limited supply of the Covid-19 vaccine and will be available to individuals ages 65 and older.

To register, visit http://ms.spr.ly/6185pCXCP to fill out the digital vaccine consent form and select a vaccine appointment time and location.

Hy-Vee asks to please be patient and do not call your Hy-Vee Pharmacy. They do not have access to schedule appointments that are not available online.