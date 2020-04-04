Hy-Vee aiding customers to practice social distancing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Starting Monday, grocery shoppers might seem some changes.

Hy-Vee is aiding their customers to practice social distancing while shopping inside their store. All in an effort to help reduce customer traffic.

“We want to feed our customers and feed these families and if we don’t follow this and getting really ahead of that, we may not be open for the public. We don’t want that. We want to be open for the public, so we just gotta be on top of these,”said Jake Heston, assistant director of St. Joseph Hy-Vee.

Hy-Vee is now implementing new social distancing guidelines to help steer customers throughout the store.

“What we’ve done is painted arrows on the floor of the main part of the store and that’s going to allow them to traffic flow up and down those aisles,”said Heston.

The grocer is adding a few other measures too.

They've added curtain at their checkout counters to give extra protection to staff, making their south entrance way the only way in and out of the store and are limiting one family member per cart.

Hy-Vee said all these alterations are made to ensure shopper safety.

“I think it will help our customers feel more comfortable going out in public right now cause it’s not a comfortable thing to do," said Heston.

While some customers might say these changes came too fast, staff said the faster the better.

“Anything that we need to put into effect, we need to put into effect as soon as possible, right?” said Heston.

Hy-Vee staff admitted the store's upcoming changes will take time to get used to, for everybody.

“We want to make sure these arrows are used. We have our employees practicing, it’s hard because it’s not the way we move around the store either,” said Heston.

Hy-Vee plans on adding more visual aids to help guide customers throughout the store efficiently and safely.