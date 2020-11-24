Hy-Vee donates 100 meals to families in need

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As part of it's one step program, Hy-Vee stopped by the Community Action Emergency Shelter to deliver meals to families in need.

As part of the program Hy-Vee donated 100 meals that included turkey, corn, green beans, rolls and a pumpkin pie.

St. Joseph store director Mike Basch said, "I know that there’s more people who are suffering with Covid and aren’t able to celebrate Thanksgiving. This is a way for Hy-Vee to give back to make sure that at least 100 more families have a meal for Thanksgiving."