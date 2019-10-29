HyVee donates 1,000 lbs. of Peanut Butter to Second Harvest Food Bank

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A local business has already started getting into the holiday spirit of giving back following a generous donation to a St. Joseph non-profit.

Tuesday morning, staff with the St. Joseph HyVee went out to Second Harvest Food Bank to donate not money, but 1,000 pounds of Skippy Peanut Butter. HyVee Store Director Mike Basch said it was part of a sales promotion between them, Skippy and Hormel Foods.

"We're always asking the office if there's any time that we can do a donation, so then we were selected as one of the cities," Basch said.

The promotion selected 11 different cities across the country to donate 11,000 pounds of peanut butter (1,000 pounds each) to, and each chosen store selected their own charity.

"There will be a lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, or at least peanut butter sandwiches," Basch said.

Second Harvest Chief Development Officer Michelle Fagerstone said the non-perishable, peanut spread is a great donation for this time of the year. The peanut butter will go towards the Food Bank's Campus Cupboard program, where students can shop for food from pantries located at local middle and high schools.

"We're always in need of protein, and this type of protein that students will actually eat and kids will actually eat is really in high demand," Fagerstone said.

To put it in perspective, Fagerstone said 1 pound of food equals about 3 meals. So, the 1,000 pounds of peanut butter could potentially equal up to 3,000 meals all for local families.

"It will make a big difference, especially in the Campus Cupboard program where those students will be able to make those peanut butter and jelly sandwiches or peanut butter toast," Fagerstone said.

She added that food and monetary donations are well below the level they were at this time last year. She said non-perishable items that can provide several meals and be stored for a period of time are best for the fall/winter months.

"Items that can be opened and then put on a shelf for later - you know, sugar, flour, peanut butter, oats. Items like that," Fagerstone said. "Canned meats are always important as well."

HyVee has donated to Second Harvest in the past and is even a primary sponsor of Second Harvest's Stamp out Hunger event. The business also donates unused food from the store to the non-profit.

"It's a great, great thing," Basch said.

Second Harvest said those who are interested in donating can do so by visiting their website here. or by calling (816) 364-3663.