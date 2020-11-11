Hy-Vee holds drive thru breakfast for Veterans Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Honoring our county's heroes looks a little different this year thanks to the COVID-19 health crisis- from a far.

St. Joseph's veterans and active military members celebrated their big day in style, drive thru style.

“We started at 6 a.m. We had a line a little bit before six. We usually do 800-1,000 free breakfasts today, so I think we’re on track to do that 800 mark. We thought with the curbside it might be a little less, but doesn’t look like it. We’ve got a pretty good crowd so far,” said Mike Basche, St. Joseph Hy-Vee store director and Air Force Veteran.

Hy-Vee switched gears and went contactless for their Veterans Day breakfast bash due to the pandemic, but veterans didn't seem to mind the modification. The drive thru had a constant stream of cars pulling up for their free coffee, pin, cinnamon roll and hot breakfast.

Some veterans did take the party inside the local grocery store, sharing their wartime stories six feet apart.

Kenneth Marshall, an U.S. Army veteran spent three years in Germany and can still show off some of the language. He sat inside Hy-Vee with his comrads, reliving his trips around the world.

"We had to go out and camp in the woods for about 2-3 weeks," said Marshall, "We was ready to go anytime they call. We was ready to go.”

Steven Ochse, a Marine Corp veteran ate his free breakfast at Hy-Vee like he does every year. Ochse said his time in the service changed his perception of the world.

“I was a farm boy. I didn’t even know what rock candy was,“ said Ochse, "It showed me cultures and how other people lived. In Beirut, I used to sneak over to a little store and they had chickens roasted in the window. For fifty cents, I could get a whole chicken.”

The biscuits and gravy may have been the same, but the pandemic did change how we got to celebrate our county's veterans this year.

“The bad thing is veterans want to sit and they want to talk about their experiences in the military. Unfortunately, with everything going on we can’t do that, but hopefully next year we’re back,” said Basch.

While COVID-19 put a halt on traditional celebrations, veterans said nothing could change their immense pride in serving their country.

“I’m proud to be a veteran. I’m glad I served my country and I’d do it again,” said Marshall.

Hy-Vee is also offering 15% off groceries for veterans and active service members Wednesday.