Hy-Vee honors veterans with free breakfast

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hundreds of veterans started off their special day with a hot plate of free breakfast at Hy-Vee.

Each year on Veterans Day, the local grocery giant opens its doors for 800-1,000 active military members and veterans in St. Joseph and this holiday was no exception.

From 6 a.m.-10 a.m., service men and women ate biscuts and gravy and shared wartime stories with friends, family and fellow heroes.

“I enjoyed it and I really appreciate people coming up and thanking me for my service, which I was glad to do,” said Jared Miller, Air Force veteran.

A 95-year-old WWII veteran was also in attendance, enjoying the free breakfast. Edward Holmes spent his morning taking a trip down memory lane, reliving his time in the service. Holmes said he is grateful for the experience he got at just 18-years-old.

“I’ve never been farther away than Denver, Colorado and the first thing I knew, I was all over the world,” said Edward Holmes, WWII veteran.

All different branches, missions and times of service were on display at Hy-Vee, but all service members celebrated the bravery and sacrifice of our nations heroes.

“Days like today bring back the thoughts of people you were stationed with or trained with. It’s something you never forget. You might not want to do it again, but you’ll never forget it,” said Karl Rice, Army veteran.

