Hy-Vee investigating possible data breach

(DES MOINES, Iowa) Hy-Vee released a statement Wednesday saying the company is investigating unauthorized activity on some of their payment processing systems.

In the statement, Hy-Vee said that the company is investigating a security incident involving the store's payment processing systems that is focused on transactions at some Hy-Vee fuel pumps, drive-thru coffee shops, and restaurants.

Hy-Vee has notified federal law enforcement and the payment card networks and believe the actions they have taken have stopped the unauthorized activity on the payment processing systems.

"Based on our preliminary investigation, we believe payment card transactions that were swiped or inserted on these systems, which are utilized at our front-end checkout lanes, pharmacies, customer service counters, wine & spirits locations, floral departments, clinics and all other food service areas, as well as transactions processed through Aisles Online, are not involved."

Hy-Vee says that the investigation is still in its earliest stages and that no other additional details will be provided at this time. The company will notify customers about the specific time frames and locations that may have been involved when there is further clarity about the incident.

Hy-Vee says that customers should closely monitor your card payment statements for any unauthorized activity.

Hy-Vee operates 240 stores in eight states across the Midwest.