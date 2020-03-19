Hy-Vee offers exclusive shopping hour to at-risk shoppers

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Seniors and those with compromised immune systems now can get their shopping in an hour early before the general public.

Hy-Vee’s nationwide are altering store hours for vulnerable populations amid coronavirus concerns.

Starting the morning of March 19, customers age 60 or older and at-risk shoppers can get their groceries one hour before the general public from 7a.m.- 8a.m.

Shoppers said it’s a great idea if the public complies.

“I do, I do, as long as everyone abids by it,” said Pat Grubbs, Hy-Vee shopper.

During that one hour, many Hy-Vee shoppers were seniors but younger shoppers who may be more susceptible to the virus.

“It was supposed to be everybody over 60 and it was mostly, but there were some young people,” said Frank Hendrix, Hy-Vee shopper.

Hy-Vee also adjusted their overall store hours.

The general public may shop the new store hours between 8a.m. - 8p.m.