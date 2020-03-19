Clear
SEVERE WX : Tornado Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hy-Vee offers exclusive shopping hour to at-risk shoppers

Hy-Vee’s nationwide are altering store hours for vulnerable populations amid coronavirus concerns.

Posted: Mar 19, 2020 5:45 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Seniors and those with compromised immune systems now can get their shopping in an hour early before the general public.

Hy-Vee’s nationwide are altering store hours for vulnerable populations amid coronavirus concerns.

Starting the morning of March 19, customers age 60 or older and at-risk shoppers can get their groceries one hour before the general public from 7a.m.- 8a.m.

Shoppers said it’s a great idea if the public complies.

“I do, I do, as long as everyone abids by it,” said Pat Grubbs, Hy-Vee shopper.

During that one hour, many Hy-Vee shoppers were seniors but younger shoppers who may be more susceptible to the virus.

“It was supposed to be everybody over 60 and it was mostly, but there were some young people,” said Frank Hendrix, Hy-Vee shopper.

Hy-Vee also adjusted their overall store hours.

The general public may shop the new store hours between 8a.m. - 8p.m.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 54°
Savannah
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 64°
A warm and windy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front will make its way into the Midwest on Thursday night giving us a big cool down as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 30s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories