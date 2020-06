(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A charitable donation is putting food on the table for northwest Missouri families.

Hy-Vee showed up to Second Harvest Wednesday morning with a check for $16,374.32.

The donation was a collaborative effort between Hy-Vee and other donors

Second Harvest says the donation came at exactly the right time.

Second Harvest says the $16,000 donation will equate to an estimated 78,000 meals.