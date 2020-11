(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Starting Monday, customers considered "high risk" will once again have a reserved shopping hour at Hy-Vee.

The reserved hour will be offered at all Hy-Vee locations from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday.

The hour will be reserved shopping hour will be for customers 60-years-old or older, expectant mothers, or anyone with underlying health conditions that make them more susceptible to serious illness.