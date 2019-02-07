Hy-Vee steps up to ‘Feed the Need’

(ST.JOSEPH,MO) A national grocery chain is partnering with Second Harvest food bank to help feed families in the area. This month Hy-Vee is launching the Feed the Need campaign to benefit local food banks.

Second Harvest CEO Chad Higdon said the harsh weather conditions paired with the impact of the partial government shutdown has lead more people to utilize the food bank, and donations are beginning to run low.

“There are just a lot of things that are going on. When corporations can come forward and step up to the plate, when they know that families are struggling, to really make an impact and make a difference, it really helps a lot,” Higdon said.

The program allows shoppers to round-up their grocery bill to the nearest dollar and donate the money to support the local food bank. Hy-Vee plans to match donations made to regional food banks up to $100,000.

Higdon said Second Harvest is also looking for additional volunteers to help pack senior boxes and help with their Backpack Buddies program. For more information on volunteer opportunities or to make a donation to Second Harvest or call 816-364-FOOD (3663).