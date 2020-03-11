Hy-Vee to close Kansas City fulfillment center, nearly 600 employees to lose jobs

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) More than 580 people will be out of jobs when Hy-Vee closes a fulfillment center in Kansas City, according to a notice from the company to Missouri’s job department.

According to the notice, the fulfillment center will permanently close May 6 as Hy-Vee transfers operations to its retail stores.

Up to 583 will lose their jobs, the notice states, but Hy-Vee said it will be discussing other employment opportunities with some of them.

It says the employees laid off are not members of a union, according to the notice.

By federal law, the company is required to give the government notice 60 days before a facility closes.

About half of Hy-Vee’s 260 retail stores are in Iowa, while the rest are spread throughout the Midwest in Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Hy-Vee employs more than 83,000 workers with sales of $10 billion annually.