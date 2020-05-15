Hy-Vee to give away nearly 650 free jumbo watermelons Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Hy-Vee will give away free jumbo, seedless watermelons to customers this Saturday, May 16.

The giveaway will start at 10AM and continue until noon, or while supplies last.

In collaboration with its melon supplier Sol Group, Hy-Vee is donating nearly 650 jumbo watermelons to Hy-Vee

customers as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact individuals and families across Missouri. Each

watermelon weighs around 20 pounds for a total donation of approximately 13,000 pounds of produce.

As more families become financially impacted by the pandemic, Hy-Vee and Sol believe it’s important to provide

access to healthy produce during this time of need.

Watermelons will be distributed to customers for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Product will be safely loaded into customer vehicles in the parking lot on the northeast side of the store using a contactless method to limit physical contact. All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures. No walk-ups will be allowed.