Hy-Vee to limit meat purchases

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hy-Vee Inc. announced Tuesday that, effective Wednesday, May 6 it will limit meat purchases at all Hy-Vee locations.

"We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers," Hy-Vee said in a statement. "At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for."

The company said they will put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department.

Effective Wednesday, May 6, each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork and chicken when they checkout.