Hy-Vee to no longer require vaccinated customers and employees to wear masks

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that they will no longer require vaccinated customers and employees to wear masks, unless locally mandated.

Posted: May 18, 2021 8:56 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(WEST DES MOINES, Ia.) Given the CDC's mask announcement on Friday, starting today, Hy-Vee will no longer require fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings in its stores, except where it's required by local ordinances. 

Face coverings, however, continue to be strongly recommended for Hy-Vee customers who are not fully vaccinated and are still required by the company for employees who are not fully vaccinated.

Hy-Vee said in a press release that they will continue to implement its extra safety and sanitization procedures that have been in place since COVID-19 first began.

Hy-Vee will also maintain its Plexiglas barriers all manned check stands, self-checkout stations, pharmacy counters, customer service counters and convenience store checkouts. In addition, social distancing signage will remain in place where lines tend to form (checkout lanes, deli/meat/bakery counters, etc.) and extra hand sanitizer/cart wipes will remain stationed throughout stores.

Several weeks ago, Hy-Vee announced that appointments are no longer required to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations.

This enables people to walk in and receive their vaccine when it is most convenient for them.

Hy-Vee is also hosting pop-up vaccination clinics at community events to provide even greater vaccine access by meeting people where they plan to be.

Hy-Vee will also continue its efforts to reach underserved populations, working with local organizations to plan more community COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout its eight-state region.

