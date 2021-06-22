Hy-Vee's Reusable Bag Program selects Performing Arts Association for July

Hy-Vee announcing its July Reusable Bag Program earlier this month. The Performing Arts Association was the selected as the non-profit for July.

This program helps reduce the amount of plastic bags used in St. Joseph.

Each of the reusable bags cost $2.50. With $1 from each purchase going to the Performing Arts Association.

Those with the the Performing Arts Association saying the last year has been tough for many non-profits and these programs are a good way to help out those involved in the program.

"Its a win, win situation of course all the non-profits in town have been struggling over the last year with the pandemic and such. We are all having to think outside the box to raise resources to help each other and this becomes a collaborative effort that allows us to promote what we believe in, Which is our community and our planet and at the same time be able to benefit to be able to fund our programs," said Board President of Performing Arts Association, Martial Thevenot.

The bags will be available for purchase starting at July 1st and the proceeds will help keep the Performing Arts Association open and able to host future performances.