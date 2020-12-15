Hy-Vee donates 40,000 pounds of food to Second Harvest

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Hy-Vee Grocery store in St. Joseph donated approximately 40,000 pounds of food to Second Harvest Community Food Bank Tuesday morning.

The donation was made to provide meals to those in need during the holiday season.

"We just have a close relationship with Second Harvest," said Mike Basch, Store Director at St. Joseph's Hy-Vee. "We know that they spread out over Northwest Missouri so we try and take care of Second Harvest and want to make sure nobody goes hungry this holiday season."

A truckload full of fresh produce, canned goods, bacon, potatoes, and much more, delivered 48 pallets of food to feed the Northwest Missouri population.

"You know, a donation like this spread out over 19 counties is going to really help several people," said Michelle Fagerstone of Second Harvest.

Second Harvest staff commented that they have seen an increase of 200% in the number of people who need food this time of year because of the pandemic. Second Harvest also added that their pantries are asking for food, along with the fresh mobile food pantries are continually seeing an increase of people needing food this year.

"We can't do it without help from companies like Hy-Vee, and our individual donors and the community as a whole."

Over the holiday season, Hy-Vee Inc. collaborated with many of its supplier partners to provide donations not only to Second Harvest but other Midwest Food Banks. The company received donations from 26 leading food manufacturers and suppliers. Hy-Vee also donated more than $250,000 in food to the effort.

Lastly, Basch added that "Hy-Vee over the 2020 initiative for "Feeding the Need", we gave over eight states. We gave 17 truckloads of food to food banks over the eight states. So it adds up to a million pounds of food."

To donate to Second Harvest, contact Corey Ripper at (816) 364-3663 or email him at cripper@shcfb.org.