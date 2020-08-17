Hy-Vee offering drive-up flu shots

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Flu season is right around the corner, and this year the number of cases is anticipated to be higher.

Hy-Vee locations across America are stepping up and offering free-of-charge flu shots this fall.

Starting Monday, August 17, over 270 Hy-Vee pharmacies will offer drive-up flu shot clinics for the next 11 weeks.

Hy-Vee felt the need to offer drive-up flu shots to give ease to those wanting to avoid the doctor's office this fall in light of the global pandemic.

"We're doing it because of the current situation we're in, the COVID pandemic," said Hy-Vee employee Ryan Swafford. "We want to do as much as possible to make our customers lives easier, healthier, happier; and we think the best way to do that is to accommodate them. They're welcome to come inside and get a flu shot, or if they'd like, we're right here in the parking lot, they don't even have to get out of the car. We'll give them a flu shot while they are in their vehicle.

Those wanting to receive the shot are required to fill out paperwork and wear a mask. Masks and paperwork are available at the drive-up location.

Swafford said filling out paperwork and receiving the flu-shot should last about five minutes.

Drive-up flu shots are available Mondays from 7 to 11 A.M., Thursdays from 3 to 7 P.M. and Saturdays from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. The drive-up flu shots will last until Saturday, October 31. In store flu shots are available during regular pharmacy hours.

Additionally, those receiving the flu shot will receive 20 cents off per gallon with their Hy-Vee Fuel Saver's points.