Hypothermia, frostbite concerns. Local doctor shares warning signs of both

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Midwest is experiencing record breaking freezing temperatures this winter. As the weather falls into the below zero temperatures, one local doctor shares her concerns and tips to staying warm.

"Cold actually kills more people than heat, so there's actually more related death to cold temperatures, not heat stroke in the summer that people think about," said Dr. Cynthia Brownfield of Mosaic Life Care.

The pediatrician said that anyone can experience hypothermia, but babies, young children and elderly people are at risk the most.

"The problem is with those groups, they can't tell they're getting cold. And so by the time it's recognized that they're getting cold, it's pretty advanced in that hypothermia, so they have a higher risk of severe complications."

According the CDC, hypothermia is prolonged exposures to very cold temperatures. The warning signs for hypothermia in adults are shivering, exhaustion or feeling very tired, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech and drowsiness. Very low energy and bright red and cold skin are the signs of hypothermia in babies.

Dr. Brownfield also raises a concern in children freezing. "If you are wearing the same clothes as your child is wearing, would you be warm? They don't complain that their hands are numb--their hands are hurting," said Brownfield. "So really making sure that children have their extremities covered. Thick socks, good boots, nice gloves, a hat one, protecting the tips of their ears and the tips of their nose."

Dr. Brownfield suggests if you're trying to help someone that's suffering from hypothermia, you can use a warm blanket for their central core to warm them up.

"If you think someone is actually suffering from frostbite you don't want to put it in hot water, you want to put it in warm water. You have to remember that if your fingers are suffering from frostbite, they go numb. You cannot feel the hot temperatures. If you use to hot of water or put it close to a fire you can actually cause burns on top of the hypothermia."

Here are the official health guidelines from the CDC in concerns of hypothermia and frostbite.