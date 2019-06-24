I-229 Double-Decker Bridge closed for routine maintenance

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The I-229 Double-Decker bridge has been closed off to drivers since Monday for repair and maintenance work.

The bridge and all ramps will remain closed southbound from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 36 and northbound from Lake Boulevard to Highland Avenue through Friday, June 28.

"It's an inconvenience for the drivers but the intent is so that we can try and make this [bridge] last as long as we can," Tonya Lohman, District Maintenance and Traffic Engineer with MoDOT, said.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said the work is mainly routine. Crews will be doing indexing or pave-on work, meaning they will be spraying an oil-like substance on the roadway to help protect it from further damage.

Lohman said the substance keeps the salt mixture that's used on the roads during winter from seeping into the concrete, and also keeps small rocks and debris from popping up onto the pavement.

"When you have a great big structure like that [I-229 bridge] it just takes so much money and bridges are very expensive, so we are trying to do everything we can to extend that life as long as we possibly can," Lohman said.

A few alternative routes for drivers to keep in mind are I-29 and Belt Highway to get towards north St. Joseph, or Frederick Avenue to get downtown.

For a full list of road closures, go to the Traveler Information Map on MoDOT's website or download the MoDOT.