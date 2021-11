(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A reminder to drivers that a portion of I-229 is closed again for pavement repairs.

Right now, all southbound lanes are closed from Highland Avenue to 36 Highway.

The northbound lane from Highland Avenue to 36 will also be down to one lane during this time.

These closures are expected to be in effect until this coming Friday at noon.

MoDOT advises drivers to use I-29 and 36 highways as alternate routes during these closers.