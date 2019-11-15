I-229 double-decker bridge to close for routine maintenance November 25

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing the Interstate 229 double-decker bridge in St. Joseph on November 25 for routine maintenance.

The bridge will close at 7 a.m. that morning and remain closed through the afternoon of Tuesday, November 26. The bridge and all ramps will be closed between U.S. Route 36 and Highland Avenue. All closures will remain in place overnight.

MoDOT crews will be doing routine maintenance on the bridge. All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.

During the closure, motorists will need to find an alternate route.