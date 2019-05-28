I-29 closing from Iowa state line to near St. Joseph due to flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Officials are closing I-29 at Hwy. 71 north of St. Joseph once again due to flooding, the Missouri Department of Transportation confirmed Tuesday evening.
According to MoDOT, water is over the road on U.S. Route 59 in Mound City and has begun to go over I-29 near mile marker 85.
Crews are working with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to reroute traffic.
All traffic going northbound is being diverted at the 56A exit on to Hwy. 71.
This is the same closure as earlier this spring.
For a full list of road closures in the area, visit MoDOT's traveler information map by clicking here.
