I-29 closure north of St. Joseph enters sixth week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's been six weeks since I-29 closed north of St. Joseph at 57 mile marker with no end in sight.

In a statement from the Missouri Department of Transportation, the extended closure is due to lack of detours in the region that would handle the more than 12,000 vehicles that travel on the interstate every day.

Troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol say the closure is being followed for the most part but barricades are still being monitored to prevent people from driving on the highway where they shouldn't.

The closure of I-29 is miles from the worst part of the flood damage but Highway 71 remains the most viable alternative to the interstate, Sgt. Jake Angle with the highway patrol says.

"It is frustrating for people, I'm sure it is" Angle said. "And it's causing people to detour and maybe add some time to their trip but they have to understand that we can't open that interstate until it's ready to go. And the reason it's diverted just north of St. Joe at exit 56A is because that is the most expeditious spot to do that at."

Local traffic is allowed to access their homes and businesses on the interstate.

Troopers are also stepping up patrols to keep motorists safe on Highway 71.

There is no official word on when I-29 will reopen but crews are working to repair damage done from last month's flooding.