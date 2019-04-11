I-29 remains closed as crews evaluate and repair pavement damage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For over three weeks, I-29 has been shutdown north of St. Joseph because of Missouri River flooding. Now that water has receded, crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Transportation are working on evaluating and repairing pavement damage.

Crews from both states are working to remove flood debris from the road as well.

MoDOT in a statement says that the extended closure of the interstate is taking a toll on travelers and local residents. More than 12,000 travelers use that route daily.

I-29 is closed at mile marker 57 and northward.

Adding to the problem is that many roads in Atchison and Holt counties are also closed. These include U.S. Routes 159 and 136, which are heavily damaged.

I-29 detour information:

• Kansas City area thru traffic - use I-35 to Iowa

• St. Joseph area thru traffic - use U.S. Route 71 north

• Local traffic is able to utilize I-29 to reach their homes and businesses by either going north on U.S. Route 71 and west on U.S. Route 59 or northbound I-229 to northbound I-29.

There is no word on when the interstate may reopen.

For a full list of closures, visit MoDOT's travelers information map by clicking here.