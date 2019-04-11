Clear

I-29 remains closed as crews evaluate and repair pavement damage

For over three weeks, I-29 has been shutdown north of St. Joseph because of Missouri River flooding. Now that water has receded, crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Transportation are working on evaluating and repairing pavement damage.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 9:48 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For over three weeks, I-29 has been shutdown north of St. Joseph because of Missouri River flooding. Now that water has receded, crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation and the Iowa Department of Transportation are working on evaluating and repairing pavement damage.

Crews from both states are working to remove flood debris from the road as well.

MoDOT in a statement says that the extended closure of the interstate is taking a toll on travelers and local residents. More than 12,000 travelers use that route daily.

I-29 is closed at mile marker 57 and northward.

Adding to the problem is that many roads in Atchison and Holt counties are also closed. These include U.S. Routes 159 and 136, which are heavily damaged.

I-29 detour information:

• Kansas City area thru traffic - use I-35 to Iowa
• St. Joseph area thru traffic - use U.S. Route 71 north
• Local traffic is able to utilize I-29 to reach their homes and businesses by either going north on U.S. Route 71 and west on U.S. Route 59 or northbound I-229 to northbound I-29.

There is no word on when the interstate may reopen.

For a full list of closures, visit MoDOT's travelers information map by clicking here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 54°
Fairfax
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 40°
After a warm and nice few days for us in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with highs in the 70s and 80s, big changes are on the way as we wrap up the workweek as our next strong storm system is pushing through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events