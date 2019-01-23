Clear
I-29 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

I-29 has been reopened after a multi-vehicle crash closed down the southbound lanes of the interstate Wednesday morning.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 2:32 PM
Posted By: Sydnie Holzfaster

(PLATTE CITY,MO)I-29 has been reopened after a multi-vehicle crash closed down the southbound lanes of the interstate for a several hours Wednesday morning. According to Sergeant Collin Stosberg with Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to southbound I-29 north of Platte City for multiple vehicles sliding off the roadways at 9:30a.m. After arriving on scene, troopers quickly shut down a potion of the interstate and diverted traffic onto State Route HH. Officers assisted 10 vehicles, including three semi trucks, that were stuck on the side of the road. No injuries were reported and the interstate was reopened shortly before noon.

There is the return of some clouds for your Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures will be on the decline the rest of the workweek as they are staying below average in the middle to upper 20s. Bitter cold air will move in by Thursday night into Friday morning with overnight lows near below zero.
