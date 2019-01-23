I-29 reopens after multi-vehicle crash

(PLATTE CITY,MO)I-29 has been reopened after a multi-vehicle crash closed down the southbound lanes of the interstate for a several hours Wednesday morning. According to Sergeant Collin Stosberg with Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, troopers were called to southbound I-29 north of Platte City for multiple vehicles sliding off the roadways at 9:30a.m. After arriving on scene, troopers quickly shut down a potion of the interstate and diverted traffic onto State Route HH. Officers assisted 10 vehicles, including three semi trucks, that were stuck on the side of the road. No injuries were reported and the interstate was reopened shortly before noon.