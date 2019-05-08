I-29 reopens more than a month after devastating flooding

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than a month after devastating flooding, I-29 reopened north of St. Joseph Wednesday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced southbound lanes reopened at 9:00 a.m. and northbound lanes will reopen around 10:00 a.m.
I-29 at mile marker 57 has been closed for northbound and southbound drivers since March 19 due to flooding.
