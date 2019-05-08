I-29 reopens more than a month after devastating flooding

Clear
Posted: May. 8, 2019 9:28 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More than a month after devastating flooding, I-29 reopened north of St. Joseph Wednesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced southbound lanes reopened at 9:00 a.m. and northbound lanes will reopen around 10:00 a.m.

I-29 at mile marker 57 has been closed for northbound and southbound drivers since March 19 due to flooding.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Thursday morning for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area. The biggest concern overall the next 24 hours will be the potential for more heavy rain and flooding. We've already received about 1-1.5" inches of rain since Monday and we can get an additional 1-2" by Thursday morning.
