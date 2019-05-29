Clear
I-29 reopens north of St. Joseph

Interstate 29 has reopened at U.S. Route 71 north of St. Joseph. Northbound traffic will be narrowed to one lane.

Posted: May 29, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

I-29 was closed Tuesday after water went over the road on U.S. Route 59 near Mound City and begun to go over I-29 near that location.

MoDOT and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are working to reroute travelers.

For up-to-date road conditions, visit MoDOT's traveler information map by clicking here.

After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern will finally quiet down as we head into our Wednesday and the second half of the work week.
