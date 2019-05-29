I-29 reopens north of St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Interstate 29 has reopened at U.S. Route 71 north of St. Joseph. Northbound traffic will be narrowed to one lane.

I-29 was closed Tuesday after water went over the road on U.S. Route 59 near Mound City and begun to go over I-29 near that location.

MoDOT and the Missouri State Highway Patrol are working to reroute travelers.

For up-to-date road conditions, visit MoDOT's traveler information map by clicking here.