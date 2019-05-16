Clear

'I hope to change their mind a little bit about us': Citizen's Police Academy gives look at life behind the badge

From the bomb squad to crime scene investigations, the eight week class gives residents a chance to see what law enforcement does everyday.

Posted: May. 16, 2019 2:24 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2019 2:51 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In this week's Salute the Badge, we recognize a St. Joseph Police Department officer who gives ordinary citizens a look at life behind the badge.

Sgt. Roy Hoskins recently graduated close to 40 people through the Citizen's Police Academy.

"We spent every tuesday, for 8 weeks together. We get to know each other very well," Sgt. Hoskins said. "It's a two-way thing. Not only do we get to enlighten them and put it in a light they've never had before, but also we get feedback from them and its a much more personal level."

From the bomb squad to crime scene investigations, the eight week class gives residents a chance to see what law enforcement does everyday.

"One of the most common things I hear is, I didn't know what all went into a law enforcement career," said Sgt. Hoskins.

The 2020 Citizen's Academy will be held next spring.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 90°
Savannah
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
$util.getURL($wxURL)
Rain and storm chances returns to the forecast for the upcoming weekend into early next week. We'll have to keep a close eye on the forecast heading into the weekend for the possibility of severe weather on Saturday evening, then again on Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events