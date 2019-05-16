'I hope to change their mind a little bit about us': Citizen's Police Academy gives look at life behind the badge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) In this week's Salute the Badge, we recognize a St. Joseph Police Department officer who gives ordinary citizens a look at life behind the badge.
Sgt. Roy Hoskins recently graduated close to 40 people through the Citizen's Police Academy.
"We spent every tuesday, for 8 weeks together. We get to know each other very well," Sgt. Hoskins said. "It's a two-way thing. Not only do we get to enlighten them and put it in a light they've never had before, but also we get feedback from them and its a much more personal level."
From the bomb squad to crime scene investigations, the eight week class gives residents a chance to see what law enforcement does everyday.
"One of the most common things I hear is, I didn't know what all went into a law enforcement career," said Sgt. Hoskins.
The 2020 Citizen's Academy will be held next spring.
