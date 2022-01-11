IRS accepting 2021 tax returns starting January 24

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tax season is nearly upon us.

The Internal Revenue Service says it will start accepting 2021 federal tax returns on Monday, January 24.

Filers have until April 18 to complete their return.

That's three days later than normal because Washington, D.C. is observing emancipation day on April 15.

The deadline is further extended for tornado and storm victims in Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, and Tennessee as well as wildfire victims in Colorado.

Treasury officials are already warning of processing delays.

The IRA has millions of backlogged returns because of the pandemic and limited funding.

If you are owed a refund, the typical turnaround is still 21 days if you opt for direct deposit.