Iconic truck stop closes its doors Sunday

(FAUCETT, Mo.) The unmistakable landmark just off the Faucett exit near busy Interstate 29 signals the Farris Truck Stop, first opened in 1976, it’s become an icon for locals and truckers alike.

"When you say Faucett people don’t know, but you say Farris’ Truck Stop, they know right where they’re going." Tina Masterson, a cashier, said.

Whether it was a quick fill-up, a snack run, or a hot meal, the truck stop seemed to have something for everyone.

"It was my go-to place when I didn’t want to cook," Jolene Auxier, patron said.

On Sunday after 45 years of service, the famous Farris Truck Stop closed its doors for the final time. Owners made the tough decision to sell it.

Employees said so much of their lives revolved around the truck stop and losing it is devastating.

"I’m gonna miss everybody," Masterson said. "It's terrible."

Loyal employees and patrons said they've supported the business since day one,

"When they opened I was the first one in," John Finney, patron said. "sat at the end of the counter."

Though everyone understands why it’s closing, patrons said that doesn’t make the news any easier to take.

"It’s like family everybody that comes in and out," Masterson said. "We know each other by name."

"I can’t blame them for wanting to retire," Auxier said. "It’s just been a family icon for years and we’re just going to miss it."

"I don’t know what I’ll do without it." Finney said. "I eat breakfast here every morning."

Patrons and employees said their small town just won’t be the same without its most recognizable destination.

The owners of the restaurant said they want to continue their business in another location, they plan to be up and running within the next 3 to 6 months.