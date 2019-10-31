Icy roads lead to multiple crashes on I-29

(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) A combination of snow and refreeze on area roadways led to number of crashes on I-29 in Buchanan County Thursday morning.

Crews responded to many slide offs Thursday morning as black ice covered the road.

The St. Joseph Police Department sent out an alert early Thursday urging drivers to use caution on I-29 due to black ice. Around 4:30 a.m., the police department reported a crash near the 42 mile marker on southbound I-29 and a crash on Highway 36 near the Belt Highway.

As of 8:00 a.m. Thursday, the Missouri Department of Transportation's Traveler Information Map shows partly covered to completely covered roads across northwest Missouri.

