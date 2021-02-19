If you got a text message claiming you're eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, don't believe it

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mosaic Life Care and the City of St. Joseph are looking into how a mass text message was sent out to people claiming they are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

"This text did not originate with Mosaic or the City of St. Joseph," said a post on Mosaic Life Care's Facebook page.

Missouri is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B--Tier 1 and Tier 2.

Mosaic said the state has not opened any additional tiers, and that the hospital will not send out a text message when they do. Mosaic said open tier updates will be posted on its website and available at www.mostopsCOVID.com.

Individuals currently eligible can register at www.myMLC.com/vaccine.