Illinois woman killed in Caldwell County crash

(CALDWELL COUNTY, Mo.) A woman from Lansing, Illinois was killed late Sunday morning after a two vehicle crash in Caldwell County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Cody Streu, of Kidder, Missouri, was southbound on Route D crossing U.S. 36. Streu failed to yield and hit 67-year-old John Mast, of Lansing, Illinois, as he was driving east on U.S. 36. Both vehicles went off the road and overturned.

A passenger in Mast's vehicle, 65-year-old Leanne Mast, was taken to Liberty Hospital where she later died. John Mast was life-flighted to Truman Medical Center with serious injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

Streu was treated at the scene with minor injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.