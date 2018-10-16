Imagine St. Joseph 2040 unveils 20 year plan

(St. Joseph,MO) A group of community leaders are taking a serious look at the city’s growth over the next 20 years. After five months of community outreach, Imagine St. Joseph 2040 launched their plans for the city’s development. Over 1,000 people have donated over 2,000 hours to help plan for the city’s next 20 years.

United Way President Kylee Strough said the group doesn’t have a bullet point list of solutions to St. Joseph’s problems, but instead will be focusing on three major components; People, focusing on education and poverty; Places, focusing on Downtown Development and community advancement; and Prosperity, focusing on workforce development and attracting new business.

“What we don’t have today is a prescribed plan of exactly what we need to do tomorrow and next week and one year from now, because this does need to be owned by the community and that means these plans need to be developed more by the community. We’ve got the broad framework in place and we’ve built that based on the last six months of input and conversation,” Strough said.

Strough said the Imagine St. Joseph 2040 group isn’t looking for monetary donations, but instead is looking for community volunteers.

“What we really want to see happen at this point is for these broad categories to go out again to the community, and they start thinking about what are the more immediate short term goals and the strategies and the tactics to get us there,” Strough said.

For more information on getting involved with the campaign, log on to www.imaginestjoseph2040.com.