Impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump

ABC Live coverage of the second impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump. The Impeachment trial is set to begin at 12pm central time.

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 11:37 AM
Updated: Feb 9, 2021 11:59 AM

Tuesday morning. A wind chill advisory is in effect through Tuesday mid morning.
