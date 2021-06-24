Clear
Improvement grant available for Southside businesses

The South St. Joseph Development Corporation has created a Facade Improvement Grant aimed to improve business in the area.

Posted: Jun 24, 2021 6:36 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Mary Johnston, the owner of The Dog Wash pet groomers, said she sees lots of clients.

"Our dogs are great, the people are great." Johnston said. "I love being here."

The heavy traffic means a lot of eyes on her storefront that was in need of an update, but thanks to a grant her business qualified for, Johnston was able to spruce it up.

The result is a new brighter, more eye catching facade. Johnston said her customers can’t get enough of it. 

"It looks great," She said. "Everybody loves it." 

Martha Clark is the project manager for the South St. Joseph Development Corporation, she said they started the grant program to give the area a much needed boost in appearance.

"What it does is builds pride," Clark said. "A lot of the visuals in Southside St. Joe needs to be improved."

The grant program reimburses repair costs to facade upgrades for eligible businesses in the Southside up to $3,000. 

Clark said with so much attention given to other areas of the city, this grant program focusing on Southside businesses will help spread revitalization efforts throughout the city,

"We needed some kind of a facade improvement program kind of like what the city offers to business owners in the downtown area," She said. "We needed something in South St. Joe to work for everybody down here as well.

Johnston recommends more eligible businesses consider the program. 

"It looks so nice and it’s so much more welcoming," Johnston said. "I love it, i’m just so very grateful for it."

The grant program was started last year and had accounted for more than $22,000 in repairs to Southside businesses. For more information, businesses can reach out to Clark at (816) 617-1451.  

