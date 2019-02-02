Inaugural Puppy Bowl helps bring donations to shelter

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The inaugural Puppy Bowl at the Rolling Hills Auto Plaza took place on Saturday and offered the chance for people to adopt new animals or donate to the animal shelter.

The Friends of the Animal Shelter group was responsible for bringing in the puppies to be shown and it was a huge hit with many people stopping by the car dealership to play with the dogs. Donations of food, kitty litter, and money were also accepted at the event.

The idea of the event came from staff at Rolling Hills Auto who suggested that the group should hold the event at the car dealership. Rolling Hills Auto also made a $1,500 donation to the shelter.

The donations and the event came at a good time. Whitney Zoghby, President of the Friends of the Animal Shelter, says that the cold weather in the last few days has led to an increase in animals at the St. Joseph animal shelter.

"Right now we are very full. With the cold weather, we have had a lot of stray animals roaming around unfortunately and some good Samaritans didn't want to see those animals out in the cold weather," she said. "So it means that more animals end up at the shelter and so we need to find those animals either their owners or their new homes."

The group is in the planning stages of opening a new shelter in St. Joseph that will accommodate more animals. The current shelter is located at 701 S.W. Lower Lake Road in St. Joseph and needs more space.

Donations are always accepted at the shelter or you can donate online at the group's website.