Incoming college students are uncertain about what is to come for school in the fall

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Uncertainty. That is a popular word right now. So many things are uncertain. What is going to happen tomorrow? Will professional sports come back? Do I get to graduate from school? A new uncertainty crawling into teens' brains is “will I get to go to college in the fall?”

The fall is a few months away and there are so many other obstacles that need to be battled out before anyone gets to August. But, high school seniors are starting to think about what is next. They have already had their last memories of high school taken away from them, and now they are starting to wonder if their first college memories are going to be taken away as well.

"Mizzou has a lot of tradition that they do within the first week,” said Central High School senior Ashleigh Cochran. “So if that is all, I mean it can't be online it's just things that cannot be online. It's just going to cause a lot of missed opportunities and memories that I would really like to experience in person."

The Provost of Northwest Missouri State is eager to give students face-to-face learning opportunities again but is also preparing for the unknown and possible online classes for the fall.

Some universities have canceled summer orientations, but have full plans ahead to move forward with regular schooling in the fall.