Incoming freshmen look forward to new school year amid pandemic

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The hustle and bustle of move-in day at Northwest Missouri State University isn't much different now than it was before the pandemic.

Parents of incoming freshmen are ready to send their kids off to a school year Northwest staff are hoping looks a lot more traditional.

"There's a lot of excitement," Matt Baker vice president of student affairs said. "There's a lot of relief that we're having a normal experience.

The past two years have brought challenges for students and staff at the university, as they've had to adjust and readjust to college life during a pandemic.

For Resident Advisor Amiere McNeal, it meant finding a new way to get to know her residents at the Perrin and Hudson Dormitory.

"Our job is to also get to know our residents and it's hard to get to know people when you only see like, half their face," McNeal said.

this year there's much more optimism on campus, but the pandemic isn't over.

Right now the rapid spread of the delta variant has the university under a new mask mandate for the start of school, and incoming freshmen and their families are still feeling the pandemic's effects.

"I was kinda hoping to come into college without masks and everything we'd be all done," Jonas Pelot incoming freshman said. "Life doesn't work that way and we just gotta roll with the punches I guess."

NWMSU staff however remain hopeful that the trend will reverse, and college life can fully go back to normal.

"We're hopeful that people will continue to get vaccinated and we will be able to move past covid-19," Baker said. "For now we're going to still take actions that help keep our campus community safe."

Baker said about 1,000 students moved into residence halls on campus. The first day of class is set for August 18.