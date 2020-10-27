Incumbent Sam Graves running against Gina Ross in U.S. House 6th Dist. race

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- Democrat Gina Ross knows she's got a tough hill to climb to oust 9 term incumbent Sam Graves out of his U.S. House 6th District seat.

"One of the challenges is he won't debate me. If we had a debate, it might make it not so challenging," Ross said.

The Platte County woman is an assistant professor at Kansas City, Kansas Community College. She has three grown children and considers herself a people person. At the same time, she said Graves has lost touch with the people he's supposed to represent.

"I know he's a millionaire. People base everything on money, but people vote, not money, and I'm rich in spirit," Ross said.

Ross cites her experience in working as an assistant to former Senator Claire McCaskill. She said she also understands the coronavirus pandemic, having gotten seriously ill from it herself.

"The virus is totally real. I had it in March. I got my two negatives in May. It takes a while to recover," Ross said.

For Graves, he says part of the reason for his success over the years is listening to people in his district.

"This is my home. This is where I come back to every single weekend," Graves said. "Whether it's getting out and talking to constituents or moving around the district or farming with my family, I come back every weekend."

Graves says much of his time this last year in Washington has been focused on the coronavirus and how Washington can help and also where it should not get involved.

"We need a Covid relief package, the next relief package. What we don't need is checks going to illegal immigrants. We don't need money being used by states in horrible financial shape due to very bad decisions their legislatures have made, Graves said.

Some have asked Graves how much longer he would like to stay on the job in Washington. He says he continues to be proud to represent Missouri's 6th District.

"I was born in this district and I know the people here and I know what they expect," he said. "That's something I've always drawn on and how I was raised and that's how I determine issues. I support what the district supports."